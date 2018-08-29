Showers and thunderstorms possible

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered around the area this evening. Warm and humid conditions will continue with no air mass change expected in the next 7 days. Any showers that develop this evening will fall apart tonight with patchy fog possible, especially for areas that saw rain showers.

Thursday will be cloudier and we have a better chance of seeing rain showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the area. This front will stall and begin to dissipate across our area this weekend. Because the weak boundary will remain near our region and with lots of moisture in the atmosphere, daily rain chances will stick around through the weekend and early next week. High temperatures will likely be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.