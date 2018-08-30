Thursday Evening Forecast



Heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms are possible this evening as a cold front moves into our area. The front will stall and fall apart over the next day, but a weak boundary will remain. The weak boundary will be a trigger point for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Friday will start off mostly dry, but afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to develop once again.

We’ll see a summer-like weather pattern through the Labor Day weekend and into next week. The air mass in place will not change, so humid and warm conditions are expected through the middle of next week. We’ll see a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the middle of next week as well.