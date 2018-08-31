Friday Evening Forecast

A stationary front will remain stalled out near our area tonight and Saturday. The front will dissipate this weekend and high pressure will build over the southeastern US. The air mass in place will remain the same through next week, keeping our area humid and warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fall apart tonight and patchy dense fog is possible. Saturday will start off with sun and clouds, but more scattered thunderstorms are expected by the afternoon.

Weak steering winds aloft will allow for storms to be slow moving and may produce heavy rain that could cause some localized flooding. Very little change in our weather pattern through next week means a daily chance of afternoon thunderstorms along with muggy conditions. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.