Tuesday Evening Forecast

(WVVA) High pressure will continue to build into the region tonight, clearing our skies and allowing for dry conditions. There will be patchy fog late tonight, lasting into Wednesday morning.

We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday, with an isolated sprinkle possible in the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry, with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Dry weather will continue Thursday and for most of Friday. An isolated shower is possible Friday afternoon, but many areas will likely remain dry once again. A cold front will move toward our region this weekend, increasing our chances for rain showers. The front will slow down and stall out as it approaches our area. This will keep the threat for showers around through early next week.