Monday Evening Forecast

(WVVA) Skies will remain partly cloudy Monday night with mild temperatures expected. There could be some patchy fog late with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move closer to the area Tuesday and we will see a slight chance of a shower in the morning, with a better chance of rain by the afternoon. Highs will remain above normal, climbing into the middle and upper 70s.

A ridge of high pressure across the southeastern US will keep our area mostly dry and warm for the rest of the week. A few afternoon showers are possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The jet stream and overall storm track will remain well to our north, keeping our area warm and mostly dry outside of any scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the 60s. The overall trend is for the summer-like weather to continue through the first week of October.