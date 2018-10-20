Saturday Evening Forecast

A brisk, dry week is coming for the Two Virginias. Tonight will bring our last chance of precipitation for a while- a strong, sharp cold front will blast through tonight, bringing some rain showers, and even some scattered snow showers on the backside. This could be the first snowfall for a lot of folks!

In the front’s wake, tomorrow will be cold! Highs will only top out in the low 40s, and a few stray rain or snow showers are even possible. If you didn’t get a frost this past week, you will see one on Sunday Night- Our first hard freeze looks likely for just about everybody, bringing an end to the growing season.

The work week will see temperatures rebounding, and sunshine returning. It’s a fairly monotonous forecast, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for most of the week until Friday, when our next shower chance comes into the area.