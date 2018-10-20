 Skip to Content

Saturday Evening Forecast

A brisk, dry week is coming for the Two Virginias. Tonight will bring our last chance of precipitation for a while- a strong, sharp cold front will blast through tonight, bringing some rain showers, and even some scattered snow showers on the backside. This could be the first snowfall for a lot of folks!

In the front’s wake, tomorrow will be cold! Highs will only top out in the low 40s, and a few stray rain or snow showers are even possible. If you didn’t get a frost this past week, you will see one on Sunday Night- Our first hard freeze looks likely for just about everybody, bringing an end to the growing season.

The work week will see temperatures rebounding, and sunshine returning. It’s a fairly monotonous forecast, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for most of the week until Friday, when our next shower chance comes into the area.

Ross Harris

Weekend Meteorologist/ Multimedia Journalist

