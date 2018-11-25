Sunday Evening Forecast: Brutal Monday, frigid week ahead

Enjoy the last warm, dry day for the foreseeable future! Lows in low 40s tonight and highs in the morning tomorrow will be our last signs of anything resembling “mild” temperatures. A low pressure system will fly by to the north tonight into tomorrow, dragging rain showers and a very strong cold front into the Two Virginias. Temperatures will drop like a lead balloon across the area tomorrow, with mid 20s possible by sundown. Yuck. Accompanying this change will be very gusty winds and a precipitation type switch to snow showers throughout the afternoon into the evening.

Snow showers will persist through Tuesday, as a very cold arctic air mass settles into the area. Highs will be below freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows getting into the mid teens. This is our first bona fide arctic air of the season. Our coldest day is Wednesday, when snow showers will be reduced to partly cloudy skies.

We rapidly warm up as the weekend approaches. Although the weather will be turning more unsettled as well, it sure beats highs that are below freezing! Our next decent sized system looks to impact the region next weekend.