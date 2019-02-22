2 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County

(WVVA) Police in McDowell County arrested a man and woman on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine and Suboxone.

Members of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police in Welch, and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force searched a home in the Sandy Huff area of Ieager on Thursday.

Drugs packaged for resale were found in the home, according to Chief Deputy James Muncy, Jr., with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Justice, 36, and Jody Worthington, 26, are each charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I and Schedule III controlled substance, felony conspiracy, and maintaining a dwelling for selling drugs.

Justice and Worthington were arraigned in front of Magistrate Daniel Mitchell where bond was set at $47,000 each. They are being held in the McDowell County Holding Facility.