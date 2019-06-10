Bluefield (WVVA) – July 6 has been scheduled to be Military Family Appreciation Night at the Ballpark.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at Bowen Field in Bluefield. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Anyone in the community is welcome to join the celebration, however, free admission will be available for all active, retired, or military families. Military families will also receive a free meal which will consist of hot dogs, chips, dessert, and a drink. All Military personnel who will be planning to attend the game will need to contact (304) 327-2401 ext. 2415 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or (304)-888-1718 after 4:30 p.m. by June 28 to have their names included on the list of attendees.

When calling, please provide your name, the number of tickets you will need, and branch of service. All tickets and meal vouchers will be available for pick up at the Military Family Appreciation Night Table which will be located beside the ticket booth.