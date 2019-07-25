Human remains found in Fayette County

Fayette County deputies are investigating after human remains were discovered in the Beckwith area.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. says human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a residence off Bachman Rd.

The remains were discovered as part of a missing person complaint. The investigation continues as the remains were sent to the state medical examiner for evaluation.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. via phone or through its Facebook page.