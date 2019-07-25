WVVA-TV in southern West Virginia is seeking a Master Control Operator.

Interested in what goes on behind the scenes at a television station? This is your chance to experience the fast paced, live television environment.

Our master control operators monitor multiple stations of on-air programming, commercials, prep on-air content and much more. The ability to make fast, accurate judgements is a necessity. Applicant must be able to work a flexible schedule.

If you are a tech-savvy multi-tasker, you may be our ideal candidate. Candidate should possess a high school diploma or GED. Some college courses preferred but not required.

WVVA is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned media company operating television stations in 15 markets. We are an award winning news operation committed to strong journalism and community service.

Interested in applying for this position? Send a resume to: Tom Moses, Production Manager, WVVA-TV, 3052 Big Laurel Highway, Bluefield, WV 24701 or email TMoses@wvva.com.

Interviewing begins immediately. No phone calls please.

WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.