2 highway workers injured in West Virginia work zone

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say a van hit two highway workers in a work zone. The state Department of Transportation says the workers are being treated at a hospital. Their injuries aren’t not believed to be life threatening. The agency said the highway crew was working on an off ramp on westbound Interstate 70 at Wheeling on Thursday when the vehicle hit several caution cones, knocked down one worker and broke a rake out of the other’s hand before driving off. The release says police located a suspect. No names have been released.