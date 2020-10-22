2020 Trick-or-Treat Times
Please follow COVID-19 guidelines while participating in Halloween festivities this year.
The CDC recommends other festive activities: https://wvva.com/2020/09/22/cdc-releases-halloween-health-guidelines-discourages-trick-or-treating/
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Are you ghouls and goblins ready for Halloween?
Below are area Trick or Treat times and dates.
- Alderson, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off are not participating.
- Anawalt, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Ansted, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Beckley, WV: Cancelled
- Bluefield, VA: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Bluefield, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Bradshaw, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Charleston, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Davy, WV: October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Fayetteville, WV: Trunk or Treat on October 24, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and Trunk or Treat on October 29, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Gary, WV: October 31, Trick-or-Trunk at Gary Community Room from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Gauley Bridge, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Ghent, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Hillsboro, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Hinton, WV: October 31, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off are not participating.
- Iaeger, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Kanawha County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Keystone: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. or Trunk-or-Treat at City Hall during the same time.
- Lewisburg, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off are not participating.
- Logan: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Marlinton, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Meadow Bridge, WV:
- Mingo County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Montgomery: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Mullens, WV: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Nicholas County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Northfork, WV: October 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Oak Hill, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.
- Ocean, WV: October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Pineville, WV: CANCELLED
- Princeton, W. Va. - Monster Mash CANCELLED, Trick-or-Treat from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Putnam County: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Rainelle, WV: Trunk or Treat - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Richlands, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Richwood, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.
- Ronceverte, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.
- Rupert, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.
- Sophia, WV: CANCELLED
- Tazewell, VA: October 31 - Trunk or Treat, Drive Thru Style at Former Ramey McCann Lot from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- War, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Welch, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- White Sulphur Springs, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Porches with lights will not be participating.
- West Liberty (Trunk or Treat- West Liberty Christian Church): 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Wheeling, W. Va. - 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- WVU Tech: October 29, 8:00 PM (Candy will be given out to all the residents living in the 2nd floor of Hogan Hall in the spirit of Halloween!)
- Wytheville, VA: october 31, curfew begins at Halloween trick or treat lasts until 9:00 PM.
This is an updating list, changes may be made before October 31st, 2020.