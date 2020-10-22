2020 Trick-or-Treat Times

Please follow COVID-19 guidelines while participating in Halloween festivities this year.

The CDC recommends other festive activities: https://wvva.com/2020/09/22/cdc-releases-halloween-health-guidelines-discourages-trick-or-treating/

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Are you ghouls and goblins ready for Halloween?

Below are area Trick or Treat times and dates.

If you’re not on the list and have a submission, click here to send us an email.

Alderson, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off are not participating.

Anawalt, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ansted, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Beckley, WV: Cancelled

Bluefield, VA: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bluefield, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bradshaw, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Charleston, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Davy, WV: October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville, WV: Trunk or Treat on October 24, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and Trunk or Treat on October 29, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Gary, WV: October 31, Trick-or-Trunk at Gary Community Room from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Gauley Bridge, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ghent, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Hillsboro, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hinton, WV: October 31, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off are not participating.

Iaeger, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Kanawha County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Keystone: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. or Trunk-or-Treat at City Hall during the same time.

Lewisburg, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off are not participating.

Logan: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Marlinton, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge, WV:

Mingo County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Montgomery: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mullens, WV: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Nicholas County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Northfork, WV: October 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Oak Hill, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.

Ocean, WV: October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Pineville, WV: CANCELLED

Princeton, W. Va. - Monster Mash CANCELLED, Trick-or-Treat from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Putnam County: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rainelle, WV: Trunk or Treat - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Richlands, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Richwood, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.

Ronceverte, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.

Rupert, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.

Sophia, WV: CANCELLED

Tazewell, VA: October 31 - Trunk or Treat, Drive Thru Style at Former Ramey McCann Lot from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

War, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Welch, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

White Sulphur Springs, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Porches with lights will not be participating.

West Liberty (Trunk or Treat- West Liberty Christian Church): 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wheeling, W. Va. - 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

WVU Tech: October 29, 8:00 PM (Candy will be given out to all the residents living in the 2nd floor of Hogan Hall in the spirit of Halloween!)

Wytheville, VA: october 31, curfew begins at Halloween trick or treat lasts until 9:00 PM.

This is an updating list, changes may be made before October 31st, 2020.