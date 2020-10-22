 Skip to Content

2020 Trick-or-Treat Times

Please follow COVID-19 guidelines while participating in Halloween festivities this year.

The CDC recommends other festive activities: https://wvva.com/2020/09/22/cdc-releases-halloween-health-guidelines-discourages-trick-or-treating/

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Are you ghouls and goblins ready for Halloween?

Below are area Trick or Treat times and dates.

If you’re not on the list and have a submission, click here to send us an email.

  • Alderson, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off are not participating.
  • Anawalt, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Ansted, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Beckley, WV: Cancelled
  • Bluefield, VA: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Bluefield, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Bradshaw, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Charleston, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Davy, WV: October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Fayetteville, WV: Trunk or Treat on October 24, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and Trunk or Treat on October 29, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Gary, WV: October 31, Trick-or-Trunk at Gary Community Room from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Gauley Bridge, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Ghent, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Hillsboro, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Hinton, WV: October 31, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off are not participating.
  • Iaeger, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Kanawha County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Keystone: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. or Trunk-or-Treat at City Hall during the same time.
  • Lewisburg, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off are not participating.
  • Logan: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Marlinton, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Meadow Bridge, WV:
  • Mingo County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Montgomery: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Mullens, WV: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Nicholas County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Northfork, WV: October 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Oak Hill, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.
  • Ocean, WV: October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Pineville, WV: CANCELLED
  • Princeton, W. Va. - Monster Mash CANCELLED, Trick-or-Treat from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Putnam County: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Rainelle, WV: Trunk or Treat - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Richlands, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Richwood, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.
  • Ronceverte, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.
  • Rupert, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Porches with lights off will not be participating.
  • Sophia, WV: CANCELLED
  • Tazewell, VA: October 31 - Trunk or Treat, Drive Thru Style at Former Ramey McCann Lot from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • War, WV: October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Welch, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • White Sulphur Springs, WV: October 31, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Porches with lights will not be participating.
  • West Liberty (Trunk or Treat- West Liberty Christian Church): 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Wheeling, W. Va. - 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
  • WVU Tech: October 29, 8:00 PM (Candy will be given out to all the residents living in the 2nd floor of Hogan Hall in the spirit of Halloween!)
  • Wytheville, VA: october 31, curfew begins at Halloween trick or treat lasts until 9:00 PM.

This is an updating list, changes may be made before October 31st, 2020.

Bailey Pace

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

