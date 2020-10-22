Cartels’ meth war bloodying once-peaceful state in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the central Mexico state of Guanajuato, the color of the meth or the markings on the package in an addict’s pocket may determine whether he lives or dies. The Jalisco Cartel sells crystal-clear meth at $2.30 per dose. The home gang, Santa Rosa de Lima, sells cheaper blue-tinged methamphetamines for $1.40. And the rival gangs don’t accept competition in a struggle for control that has turned Guanajuato into one of Mexico’s most blood-drenched states. Guanajuato saw over 3,400 homicides in the first nine months of this year, more than any other state. The state has attracted gangs for the same reason it has lured auto manufacturers — road and rail networks that lead straight to the U.S. border.