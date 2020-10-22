Evening News Anchor

WVVA TV, the dominant NBC affiliate in Bluefield, WV, Nature’s Air-Conditioned City, has an opportunity for an Evening Anchor to join our multi-platform newsroom and award-winning team.

We need a leader who is an experienced, aggressive, creative, break-the-mold, take-charge journalist to work closely with producers and reporters to develop content well beyond traditional broadcast news.

This is not an entry level position.

In addition to anchoring, this position includes editorial oversight, producing and some reporting.

You will grow in this position! You will be coached and challenged every day to achieve your full potential, while working with a team of seasoned professionals.

WVVA Television is a Quincy Media, Inc. station. Learn why our family-owned company has a reputation as one of the best to work for in the industry today at www.quincymediacareers.com.

Send a link to your reel, resume and references to:

Wesley Armstead, WVVA News Director

warmstead@wvva.com

WVVA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.