VIDEO: Trump and Biden spar over coronavirus – politely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are sparring over the coronavirus pandemic -- but doing so relatively politely.

In a contrast to the first debate, the two presidential contenders went more than 15 minutes before interrupting each other at Thursday night's debate.

Helped by a rule that switched off the microphone for the candidate who was not talking, the two kept their voices lowered.

The first topic was the pandemic.

Trump said the country needs to "learn to live with it."

Biden replied: "People are learning to die with it."

This is the final debate before the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.

The other topics are:

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

