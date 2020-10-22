Florida Atlantic set for first road trip at No. 22 Marshall

No. 22 Marshall reentered the rankings this week and is looking to keep its momentum going in a key matchup with Conference USA foe Florida Atlantic. Unbeaten Marshall has the nation’s fifth-best defense and is allowing just under 10 points per game. FAU has played one game this season, a 21-17 win over Charlotte on Oct 3. The Owls have had five of their first six games postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Florida Atlantic had 27 positive virus cases the week that their Oct. 10 game at Southern Mississippi was postponed.