Weakened Hurricane Epsilon skirting well east of Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — A weakened Hurricane Epsilon is skirting well east of Bermuda, prompting officials there to lift a tropical storm warning for the Atlantic island. Epsilon’s top sustained winds have fallen in recent hours to 85 mph, dropping it from a Category 2 to a Category 1 storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Epsilon was about 190 miles east of Bermuda on Thursday night and forecast to move further away from the island in coming hours. Gradual weakening is expected into the weekend though large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coasts of New England and Atlantic Canada in coming days.