Lawsuit of Michael Jackson sexual abuse accuser dismissed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has dismissed the lawsuit of one of two men who alleged that Michael Jackson abused them as boys in the documentary “Leaving Neverland.” Judge Mark Young on ruled Tuesday that 42-year-old James Safechuck couldn’t sue the two corporations Jackson owned that are named as defendants. Young said Safechuck didn’t demonstrate that the corporations were required to protect him from Jackson. An email message seeking comment from Safechuck’s attorney was not immediately returned. The similar lawsuit of Safechuck’s “Leaving Neverland” co-star Wade Robson remains alive. The Jackson estate has adamantly and repeatedly denied that he abused either boy.