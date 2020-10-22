Local food pantry feeds families in McDowell County after receiving loads of food items

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA)- A local food pantry in McDowell County is feeding families in need.

God's Grace Ministry which is located in Welch has been receiving multiple truck loads of food items all week long.

As of Thursday, the pantry has received at least 10,000 boxes of food, and inside there were items like milk, potatoes, eggs, chicken and more.

Residents from the area say they are thankful for all of the donations because it helps their families, and the community especially during the pandemic.

"They are really helping McDowell County, and we are really blessed that people are helping the ones in the community. We thank God for that. This is really good helping people that's on low income and this is really good for McDowell County," Keystone Resident, Nathaniel Evans said.

"This started as a room in my house and it just exploded and people are happy, and smiling and there's food in their bellies, and that's so important. Nobody should ever be hungry in America or anywhere else in that matter. But nobody should ever be hungry, ever," God's Grace Ministry Owner, Sandi Blankenship said.

If you're in need you can stop by God's Grace Ministry in Welch. The pantry is open Monday-Wednesday 10 am until 3 pm and Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm until 8 pm.