New business to open in Ronceverte as development improves, despite pandemic

RONCEVERTE W. VA. (WVVA) - A new store is coming to Ronceverte despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Karen Hoylman, the owner of the Potting Shed, said getting ready to open during a pandemic was daunting, but encouragement from the community made it possible.

"In this area, we do take care of each other and I do believe that has been instrumental, and I think a lot of people in this particular area, [the] Ronceverte, Lewisburg, Fairlea area look out for each other and are wanting to do more things locally," said Hoylman.

According to officials with the Ronceverte Development Corporation, development slowed down slightly during COVID-19 but the city has worked hard to keep its businesses and jobs.



Tammy Rhodes, the Executive Director of the Ronceverte Development Corporation and Main Street Ronceverte, said saving small businesses was essential because small towns depend on small businesses.



"We're in business for business and we can encourage local cooperation and we do everything we can to make small towns a better place to work and live," said Rhodes. "We want people to come here stop here, live here, and work here."

Despite the hardships brought on by COVID-19, development in Ronceverte is picking back up.

According to Rhodes, the city has a lot to look forward to.

"Really we're getting ready to just explode with new businesses," said Rhodes. "We have quite a bit of businesses, [and] things going on, some I really can't say, but we're excited [because] there's a lot of things in the works."

As for the newest business in Ronceverte, The Potting Shed, Hoylman said she plans to open Saturday at 10:00 A.M. The store is located just inside the Ronceverte city limits, as you come in from Lewisburg.