No. 11 Miami looks to move to 4-1 on Saturday when it plays host to a Virginia team that has dropped three straight games and cannot escape the turnover bug. The Cavaliers have 12 turnovers in their first four games. A win would keep Miami near the top of the ACC; Virginia is seeking to avoid its first four-game losing streak since the end of the 2017 season and first 1-4 start since 2015.