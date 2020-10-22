No. 19 Hokies looking to run over Wake Forest on the road

Virginia Tech is heading on the road with a powerful ground game. That’s not good news for Wake Forest, the No. 19 Hokies’ destination. The Demon Deacons are allowing nearly 200 rushing yards per game, next-to-last in the ACC. The Hokes’ 312-yard average is second best nationally. Transfer Khalil Herbert leads the country with an average of 148 yards and dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns last week against Boston College. Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman has yet to throw and interception and amassed 309 passing yards last week against Virginia.