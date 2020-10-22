Oak Hill, Woodrow Wilson pick up sectional soccer victories

(WVVA) - The Lady Red Devils earned a section title, while the Oak Hill and Woodrow Wilson boys cemented their spots in Saturday's championship match.

Samiah Lynch put the Oak Hill girls ahead in the first half and the team never looked back. They defeat Princeton 2-0 for the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 title.

Earlier in the evening, the Oak Hill boys finally started cashing in on their scoring opportunities towards the end of the first half. The Red Devils eased past Princeton, 4-0.

They will host Woodrow Wilson on Saturday for a section championship, as the Flying Eagles escaped with a penalty kicks victory at Greenbrier East. Beckley sealed the win with a save from Evan Laraba.

The championship match is slated for 6 p.m. on Saturday.