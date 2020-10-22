Mexico broadcaster: Pope’s civil union quote not broadcast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican TV broadcaster is confirming that Pope Francis’ bombshell comments endorsing same-sex civil unions were made during a May 2019 interview that was never broadcast in its entirety. Televisa said Thursday the emphasis of its interview was on clergy sexual abuse. In a statement to The Associated Press, it suggested it didn’t consider the comments on civil unions as newsworthy because Francis had previously indicated support for them. But a source in Mexico familiar with the interview says the Vatican footage provided to Televisa from the session did not include the quote on civil unions in question. The Vatican did not respond to requests for comment. The Vatican allowed the comments to be aired now in the documentary “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday.