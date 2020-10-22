Poland’s top court rules out abortions due to fetal defects

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, toughening the predominantly Catholic country’s abortion laws that are among Europe’s strictest. Two judges in the Constitutional Court did not back the majority ruling and the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner tweeted to say it was a “sad day for women’s rights.” Hundreds of protesters defied pandemic era ban on gatherings and are marching to the ruling conservative party leader’s home. The ruling was sought by right-wing lawmakers who argued that terminating a pregnancy due to fetal defects was against the Constitutional protection of every individual’s life.