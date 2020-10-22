Protest at Kansas school after student told to remove hijab

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Students at a Kansas high school staged a peaceful demonstration after a student was told to remove her Islamic head scarf, known as a hijab. A spokeswoman for the Geary County School District said officials are still trying to determine details of the incident but a student reported an employee at Junction City High School told her to remove the hijab on Tuesday. The prompted some students to demonstrate in support of the student before classes Wednesday. Spokeswoman Sacha Dent says the school principal met with the students to discuss their concerns and district officials plan to meet Friday.