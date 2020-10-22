US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of scientific advisers say they’re concerned that the U.S. government’s plans to expedite COVID-19 vaccines could damage public confidence in the shots. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday asked a panel of outside experts to review its standards for evaluating the upcoming coronavirus vaccines. The agency is poised to make critical decisions about whether to allow emergency use of the first vaccines before year’s end. The FDA panelists generally supported the agency’s guidelines for safety and effectiveness. But they were divided over some details, including the length of safety follow-up of study volunteers.