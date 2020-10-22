 Skip to Content

Slain Utah college student’s family gets $13.5M settlement

7:32 pm National news from the Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The parents of a University of Utah track athlete who was killed by her ex-boyfriend on campus two years ago have reached a $13.5 million settlement with the university. University of Utah President Ruth Watkins said Thursday at a news conference that the college didn’t handle the woman’s case properly. She joined Lauren McCluskey’s parents at a news conference in Salt Lake City that came on the second anniversary of her death. The 21-year-old McCluskey of Pullman, Washington, had contacted university police more than 20 times to report harassment by the man she had dated before she was found fatally shot.

