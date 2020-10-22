Sri Lanka Parliament votes to strengthen presidential power

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament by a large majority has approved a constitutional amendment concentrating powers under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and reversing reforms meant to curb authoritarianism. The amendment passed late Thursday with 156 lawmakers in the 225-member Parliament voting in favor. With the change, Rajapaksa will be able to hold ministries and appoint and sack ministers. He will also be the appointing authority of the elections, public service, police, human rights, bribery or corruption investigation commissions. Rajapaksa also overcame internal opposition to a clause that lifted a ban on dual citizens holding political office. That could allow a sibling who is a U.S. citizen to enter Parliament, further strengthening the family’s political power.