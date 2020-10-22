Staying warm & mainly dry into Friday, showers & a cool-down possible for the weekend

High pressure will hang on through tonight, keeping us mild and dry for one last evening. Tonight, once the sun goes down, temperatures should drop down into the 50s for most overnight.

We get one last day with more sun and warmer temperatures Friday before a cold front moves in for the weekend. During the day Friday, we should see gradually increasing clouds, but still plenty of breaks of sun and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Friday night, showers will gradually begin to develop, and lows will fall hold in the 50s as the front begins to swing through our area.

Though we are not expecting a wash-out anytime soon, the light scattered rain showers will continue on and off into Saturday and Sunday. With the clouds and occasional showers around, temps will hover in the 60s for most through the weekend. Low temps at night will be a tad cooler as well, in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A stronger front looks to come in next week, which will allow for gradually rising rain chances and falling temps. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA NEWS at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!