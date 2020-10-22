Tazewell’s confederate statue to be decided through advisory referendum

TAZEWELL, W.v. (WVVA) -- Voters in Tazewell County are faced with a decision to stand for or against the removal of a confederate statue that stands in front of the Tazewell County courthouse.

The decision to relocate Tazewell County's confederate statue was prompted by legislation passed last year, allowing localities like Tazewell to have a say in the removal of statues within their borders.

Demand to remove the monument rose this year -- with recent public outcry seen around the nation..

Charles A. Stacy, Eastern District of Tazewell Board of Supervisor, said that this decision was based of prior movements made by the U.S. government.

"Every locality that had some form of a confederate statue has faced this issue. Some of the voters thing they should be removed, some think it should be relocated, some think they should stay put," said Stacy. "Last year in the general assembly, they passed legislation that finally allowed localities like Tazewell county, have some involvement and some say on what happens with statues."

This is the first time Tazewell county has used an advisory referendum on their ballot. It is a non-binding opinion made by the public pertaining to one question: Do voters think courthouse statue should be relocated?

"We thought that the language relocate was critical because of a lot of people think we're just going to remove it and take it down, and they don't want that," said Stacy. "The statue was being proposed to be relocated from outside the predominate place that it's featured right here in front of the courthouse."

Although the outcome of this ballot question will help influence the decision that the board of supervisors make, the election decision will not be the result.

Brian Earls, Director of Elections and General Registrar at Tazewell County Voter Registration and Elections, explains that an advisory referendum is just that; advice. "It's advice they're seeking from the voting public. So it's not something that will become law or anything like that."

Two other amendments will be on the ballot concerning redistricting and automobiles owned by veterans. For those unclear on these topics, information will be provided at voting precincts.