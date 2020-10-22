West Virginia University Men’s Basketball back at practice

(WVVA) -The West Virginia University Men's Basketball team was back practicing together as a full team. The Mountaineers are through six of their scheduled thirty practices that they plan on holding before the start of the 2020-21 NCAA Men's Basketball season. Head Coach Bob Huggins was happy to see that the team's chemistry stayed intact during the pandemic.

"They enjoy being around each other. It's a special group from the standpoint that they do appreciate each other," said Huggins. "We've got a great group that gets along extremely well."

The Mountaineers start their season on November 25th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against Texas A&M at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.