Wisconsin man accused of killing man over stolen reptiles

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing a young man in a dispute over stolen reptiles has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Forty-four-year-old Bill Zelenski, of Waupaca, is accused of shooting the 18-year-old late Monday and the victim’s mother has been charged with being a party to the crime. Their attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday. WLUK-TV reports that the dispute was over $27,850 worth of reptiles and equipment. According to a criminal complaint, several reptiles — including Mexican bearded lizards worth $17,000 — were taken in the theft last week. Zelenski told a 911 operator he shot the victim after the young man attacked him.