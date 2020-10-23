2 moderate Democrats vie for reelection in Virginia suburbs

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger were among the historic wave of women who helped Democrats retake the U.S. House in 2018, boasting former careers with the U.S. Navy and the CIA. When they got to Washington, they established themselves as party moderates willing to work with Republicans on legislation. But their reelection bids are far from guaranteed. They’re wooing voters in Republican-drawn districts that supported Donald Trump, a president they voted to impeach. Their Republican challengers Scott Taylor and Nick Freitas say the Democrats are chained to a party that’s out of sync with constituents because it pushes “government takeovers” of health care and overly restrictive coronavirus control measures.