After a week of warmer temps and drier weather, everything changes into the weekend!

We are starting to notice an increase in clouds Friday afternoon, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to pump into our region and a cold front creeps closer to our viewing area.

Other than a few more clouds, we have an amazing Friday evening ahead of us. We will be dry for any Friday evening plans you may have and it will be gorgeous enough to take those plans outdoors.

The same can not be said for the overnight hours. The cold front to our west will begin to push into our viewing area Friday night, bringing more clouds and even scattered showers with it.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s, as the clouds will act as a blanket tonight, keeping us warmer.





Expect scattered showers to linger into Saturday morning, as the cold front continues to cross the viewing area. Showers will taper off a bit into Saturday afternoon, but spotty hit-or-miss showers will be possible throughout the day.

The cloudy conditions will keep temperatures cooler Saturday, with highs only rising into the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will not drop much overnight Saturday, with low temperatures holding in the 50s.

Sunday will also be cloudy and gloomy, with hit-or-miss showers throughout the day. High temperatures will rise only into the upper 50s and low 60s for Sunday afternoon.

This weekend looks cloudy, gloomy, and even rainy at points. But even those days can be great days and it is the weekend! So let's make it great folks. Have a great weekend everyone!

