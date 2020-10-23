Alderson Broaddus Univ. suspending ACT/SAT testing requirement

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WVVA) - In an effort to alleviate barriers for incoming students and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alderson Broaddus University will temporarily suspend the use of ACT/SAT examinations in determining admission eligibility for freshman students applying to AB for the fall 2021 term.

In a shift from the university’s previous policy, this change will allow the university to better serve potential students by ensuring that testing limitations related to COVID-19 do not affect a student’s ability to apply.

The university has been evaluating the impact of the cancellation of spring ACT and SAT test dates for some time. The impact of the Coronavirus has resulted in testing cancellations, increased registration demand, and safety concerns at testing sites. Suspending required standardized testing will prevent prospective students from being disadvantaged during the application process by these unique circumstances.

Dr. Eric Shor, vice president for enrollment management and executive vice president for administration, explained that the decision to suspend the admissions requirement is one focused solely on the students. “During this time of uncertainty for students and high schools, we are focused on working with students to support their next steps toward higher education,” said Dr. Shor. “Even in our most selective admission processes, Alderson Broaddus strives to be a place of access and inclusion.”

The temporary policy modification applies to new first-time students graduating from high school and removes potential barriers for students who wish to enroll for the Fall 2021 semester.

Students applying for future terms should plan to submit standardized test scores as a requirement. The Office of Admissions will reassess the testing climate at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year and make the best decision to ensure a fair admissions cycle for future classes.