AP Source: Washington QB Haskins fined for breaking protocol

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been fined by the team for breaking COVID-19 protocols, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. ESPN reported Haskins was fined $4,833 for making a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel last weekend when Washington visited the New York Giants. Haskins traveled with the team last weekend after missing the previous week’s game with a stomach illness. He was demoted from starter to third string after three consecutive losses dropped Washington to 1-3. Haskins has been inactive since.