AstraZeneca, J&J resuming US tests of COVID-19 vaccines

Two drugmakers say they have the go-ahead to resuming U.S. testing of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Both are in the final stage of testing before the companies can seek regulatory approval. Testing of AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate had been halted since early September. Johnson & Johnson’s study was paused at the beginning of last week. Each company had one volunteer who developed a serious health issue, requiring a review of safety data. Such temporary study halts are relatively common in research involving thousands of participants. The companies said they got the OK to restart Friday from the Food and Drug Administration.