Beckley traffic stop yeilds almost 800 grams of meth and 46 grams of heroin from taxi

BECKLEY, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that Devon Lamar Lockridge, 34, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute.

Lockridge was charged as a result of a traffic stop in Beckley.

“Mich-again. So many ‘Detroiters’ prosecuted in this district, we may have enough to build a new suburb. Lockridge, who made the really bad decision to smoke marijuana in a speeding taxi, had almost 800 grams of meth and 46 grams of heroin in his bag,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “This timely drug bust by law enforcement once again kept a Detroit drug dealer from peddling a significant amount of deadly drugs in our communities.”

Lockridge admitted that on August 12, 2020, he was a passenger in a taxi in Beckley that was pulled over by police for speeding. During the traffic stop, officers smelled marijuana. Lockridge admitted to smoking marijuana. A drug detecting canine also indicated to the presence of controlled substances in the taxi.

Based on this information, officers searched the car. During the search, officers found a bag belonging to Lockridge. In the bag, officers found almost 800 grams of methamphetamine packaged in fourteen separate bags, and approximately 46 grams of heroin. Lockridge admitted that he knew the drugs were in that bag and that he intended to distribute the drugs to others.

Lockridge faces not less than five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and up to a $5 million fine, to be followed by at least four years of supervised release, when he is sentenced on February 5, 2021.

Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley Police Department, and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit. Each agency provided essential support throughout this investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Frank W. Volk.