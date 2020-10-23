Berklee appoints first woman to lead music college

The Berklee College of Music has chosen Erica Muhl to serve as the Boston school’s next president, making her the first woman to lead the institution in its 75-year history. Muhl, a composer and conductor, previously led music and arts schools at the University of Southern California. She begins at Berklee in July and replaces Roger Brown, who is stepping down after 17 years as president. In a statement, Muhl gave thanks to Brown and Berklee’s trustees, saying “the institution you have all built has no equal.” Trustee Marty Mannion called Muhl a strong and seasoned leader.