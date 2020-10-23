Black Lives Matter will hold rally to vote in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - Black Lives Matter WV will hold a rally to vote on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in downtown Charleston, according to a press release from the organization.

Currently, the location for the rally is undisclosed, but the location will be given the evening prior to the rally to prevent outside factions from interfering with the peaceful rally.

The rally will increase voter awareness, help educate local citizens on elections, and dispel misinformation about voting.

The participants in the rally will be carrying black and yellow umbrellas with their message painted on them.

At 12:30 PM, BLM WV will disperse and join with the black fraternities and sororities in their “Stroll to the Poll” event and meet at the early voting location on Quarrier Street.

