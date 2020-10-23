Dallas Cowboys visit Washington with NFC East in shambles

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Washington haven’t had this bad a combined record since 2001. Yet the winner of their game Sunday could go a long way to determining who wins the horrendous NFC East. Dallas is 2-4 with Andy Dalton now at quarterback after replacing injured starter Dak Prescott and hopes to turn things around. Washington is 1-5 with Kyle Allen under center after coach Ron Rivera pulled the plug on Dwayne Haskins’ development upon seeing a winnable division. Just like 19 years ago when Tim Seder bounced back from a collision with a horse to kick the game-winning field goal, there’s plenty of pressure in this rivalry game.