Deadline to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia residents still have time to vote in the Nov. 3 election without going to the polls on Election Day. Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Nov. 6. Voters can also drop off their ballots at their general registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. In addition to regularly scheduled hours, local voter registration offices will be open for the next two Saturdays _ Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 _ for early in-person voting. The final day for early in-person voting is Oct. 31.