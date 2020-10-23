Dispute over Ohio drop box limit ends as advocates drop suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coalition of voter advocacy groups has dropped a lawsuit against Ohio’s strict rule limiting ballot drop boxes to one location per county. Friday’s action is a coup for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in a key battleground state less than two weeks before the election. The move leaves in place an election chief’s order that was derided by three separate courts. The groups made the decision after a federal appellate court set a timetable last week that pushed further activity in the case past Election Day. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio says that would “obviously be too late.”