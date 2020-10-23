Dutch hospital airlifts patients to Germany amid virus surge

ALMERE, Netherlands (AP) — A bright yellow helicopter has flown a COVID-19 patient from the Netherlands to a German intensive care unit, the first such airlift since the pandemic first threatened to swamp Dutch hospitals. The clatter of the helicopter’s rotors as it lifted off from Amsterdam was a noisy reminder of how the coronavirus is again gripping Europe. An absence of noise was set to underscore the resurgence of the virus in Europe. More than two-thirds of the people living in France were to be subject to a nightly curfew starting at midnight, hours after health authorities announced that the country had joined Spain in surpassing 1 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.