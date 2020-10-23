ELECTION PREVIEW: Greenbrier County Sheriff

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - In the race for Greenbrier County Sheriff, Republican Doug Beard is taking on the incumbent, Democrat Bruce Sloan.

Sheriff Sloan said he's seeking re-election because he still has goals for the Sheriff's department such as: bringing back the detective position, building a new sheriff's office with modernized technology, and recruiting more deputies.

"I'm not finished," said Sloan. "My goal when I took office in January 2017 was to make the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office the best equipped, best trained, to efficiently and effectively serve the citizens of Greenbrier County and be responsive to their needs. We've accomplished a lot in a short amount of time, the four years, but there's still a lot to be accomplished."

As for his opponent, Doug Beard said he has goals of his own. They include tackling drugs and substance abuse, and improving the safety of prisoner transport, but his primary goal is implementing a more proactive approach to patrolling.

"We need more proactive patrols in the outlying areas in the county," said Beard. "As magistrate I received complaints that many times they were responding to accidents, DUI arrests, or whatever the case may be and many times if you're more proactive you may prevent that accident or someone getting hurt if you can stop it before it happens."

Both candidates have a background in law enforcement and they both said that experience qualifies them to be the Sheriff of Greenbrier County.

"I retired from the West Virginia state police, [and] at the time of my retirement, I held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel," said Sloan. "I had oversight of over 1,000 sworn and civilian personnel and an annual budget of $94 million. When I retired from the state police, I went to The Greenbrier and took the position of Director of Security; and I was the director over there for about two and a half years before I came to the Chief Deputy position under Jan Cahill."

"The Sheriff's office has different duties and responsibilities than other police agencies, in that they bailiff court, they serve process handle prisoners to and from court, transport prisoners adult, juvenile, and even mental hygiene patients," said Beard. "The background in corrections that I have, training from the state academy and federal academy as well gives me the unique experience of training to handle prisoners whether it be criminal, adult, juvenile, or mental hygiene patients and I have trevelled all over the state transporting prisoners as well with my time in the Sheriff's office."

Voters in Greenbrier County will head to the polls on November 3rd.

