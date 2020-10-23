Erdogan confirms Russian S-400 tests despite US objections

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has confirmed the country tested its Russian-made missile defense system, despite objections from the United States. Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had every right to test its equipment. “America’s stance is absolutely not binding for us,” he said. Washington has strongly objected to NATO member Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian anti-aircraft system and suspended Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program, saying the S-400 are a threat to the stealth fighter jets and would not be interoperable with NATO systems.