Final count gives leftist big victory in Bolivia election

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A final official vote count has given leftist Luis Arce a smashing victory in Bolivia’s presidential election. It’s a vindication for the Movement Toward Socialism party of ousted President Evo Morales, who was barred from running in Sunday’s vote. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal said Friday that Arce won 55% of the votes against six rivals on the ballot, easily avoiding the need for a runoff. The runnerup was centrist former President Carlos Mesa with just under 29%. The Movement Toward Socialism also won majorities in both houses of congress, though that fell short of the two-thirds majorities it would need to modify the constitution by itself.