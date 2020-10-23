Food Giveaway in Beckley, WV

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be giving away food at the Linda K. Epling Stadium.

The giveaway will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, WV.

Every vehicle who comes to the food giveaway will be given one food box per vehicle.

The giveaway will continue for as long as supplies last.

For more information, you can contact the Mountaineer Food Bank 304-364-5518.

